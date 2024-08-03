LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,132 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $102.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.