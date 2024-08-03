LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $292.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.04.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

