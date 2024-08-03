LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LAND opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 240.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

