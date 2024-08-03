LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

