LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Brink’s by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NYSE:BCO opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

