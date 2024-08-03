LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $331.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $359.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

