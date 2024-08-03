LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 358.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.95 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

