LRI Investments LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 874,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

PAR Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

PAR opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.