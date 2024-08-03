LRI Investments LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $247.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.18. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $247.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.