LRI Investments LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,786,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,383.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 243,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,217,000 after buying an additional 236,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $4,996,409. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

