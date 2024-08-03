LRI Investments LLC Invests $39,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

