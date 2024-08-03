LRI Investments LLC Invests $145,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

