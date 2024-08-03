LRI Investments LLC Buys New Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.