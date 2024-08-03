LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $330.21 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.