LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.