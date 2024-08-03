LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,838,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded down $16.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. 1,437,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,566. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.92 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

