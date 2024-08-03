Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LBPH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 831,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,293. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.