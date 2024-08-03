LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.57. LM Funding America shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 31,162 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

LM Funding America Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

See Also

