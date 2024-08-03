LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $6.82. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 185 shares.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%.

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

