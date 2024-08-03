Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $276.33, but opened at $302.51. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $299.66, with a volume of 47,082 shares.

The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

