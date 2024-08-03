Lisa L. Kim Sells 6,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.49. 831,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,594. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,692,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

