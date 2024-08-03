Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.40-15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.48. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-15.600 EPS.

Linde stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. Linde has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $477.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

