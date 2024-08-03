Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 1,766,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

