LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 38,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightInTheBox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

