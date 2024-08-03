Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.41). Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lee Enterprises will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

