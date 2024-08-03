Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.57

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 1455306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.