Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.77, but opened at $91.77. Lantheus shares last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 541,223 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lantheus by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

