Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Lakeland Industries has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

LAKE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

