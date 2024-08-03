Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.90 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.00. 1,194,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

