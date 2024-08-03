La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Trading Down 4.9%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 81,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,477,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

