Komodo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Komodo has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00038719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,247,265 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

