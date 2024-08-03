KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.