Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEC stock opened at C$12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$564.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.24. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$10.61 and a one year high of C$13.96.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$126.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.0545746 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

