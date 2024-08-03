Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Gap Down to $25.49

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $24.34. Kite Realty Group Trust shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 33,956 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

