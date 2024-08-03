Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Issues Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 326.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

