Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Issues Earnings Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance
KRP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 326.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRP
Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners
In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty Partners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.