Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.210-4.310 EPS.

Shares of KRC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

