KeyCorp Trims Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Target Price to $68.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $10.44 on Friday, reaching $56.78. 15,378,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.