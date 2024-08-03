Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.0 million-$125.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Key Tronic Trading Up 6.5 %

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 40,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

