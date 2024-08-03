Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$150.0 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Trading Up 6.5 %

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 40,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.