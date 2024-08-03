Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Trading 11% Lower This Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $466.82 million and $3.80 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,958.24 or 0.04935376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,627.17904656. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,000.94430276 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $8,455,699.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

