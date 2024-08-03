Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.67

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $254.67 and last traded at $250.52, with a volume of 55370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

