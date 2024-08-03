John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.86

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $17.62. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 78,445 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

