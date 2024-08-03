John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.86

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $17.62. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 78,445 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
