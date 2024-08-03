ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.00. ITV shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,494 shares changing hands.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

