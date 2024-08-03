ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.83

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.83 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 81.25 ($1.05). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 14,576,628 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. ITV’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

