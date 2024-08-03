iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.1% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.35. 8,628,317 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

