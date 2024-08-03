ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.08.
ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.
ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.
