iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.63. 2,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
