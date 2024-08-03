iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 5,001,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Trading Halts Explained
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.