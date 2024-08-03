iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 5,001,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,141. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

