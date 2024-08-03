iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,121,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,725,055 shares.The stock last traded at $100.30 and had previously closed at $100.27.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

