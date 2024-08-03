IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.40.

NYSE:IQV opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

